Kerry Rayshawn Mosley, 31, of 304 Possum Hollow Road, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood County, South Carolina, on February 25, 1990, he was the son of Rokita Syrkett and Kerry Mosley.

Rayshawn was educated in the public schools of Greenwood School District 50, where he attended Emerald High School. He was employed by Sterlite Corporation in Clinton, SC.

"Rayskay" as he was called by his family and friends was an upbeat happy individual who always had a smile on his face.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Diane Moore; paternal grandfather, Dennis Ray Mosley; one sister, Kaybreisha Timpson; four great grandmothers, Mildred Callaham, Ida Brooks, Alberta Payne and Mary Alice Williams.

His legacy will live on through his mother, Rokita Syrkett (Tracy Lester); his father Kerry Mosley; his son, Raykell Mosley; his siblings; Chastity Moore, Prima Mosley, Latifiah McGowan, Vanteesha Robinson, Akeem Mosley, Shaniqua Reidout, Nevaeh Lewis, Elijah Rouse, Malik Harrison, Tamarra Mosley, and Tasheka Mosley. He is also survived by six aunts; Arsenio Mosley, Iteia Miller, Ashley Pope, Jasmine Pope, Amahn Pope and Shemeka (Marcus) Holloway; four uncles; Theodore (Cheryl) Moore Jr., Terrance Quarles, Montonie Moore and Lorenzo Turman; paternal grandparents, Oliver (Teresa) Pope, Theodore (Mable) Moore Sr., and Diane Brown; paternal great grandfathers, Thomas Morton and Robert Payne, Sr.; Godparents; Tony Morton, Christine Hill and Karen Grant; a devoted family friend, Stephanie Jacobs; a God brother, Sam Grant along with a bonus father, Rodney Ramey and a host of nieces, nephews, great aunts, great uncles and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Faith Christian Center Church, with Reverend Melody Morton, officiating. Assisting will be Rev. Kimberly Martin, presiding, Rev. Annette Edwards, Rev. James Coleman and Brother Wesley Pinkett. Rev. Alvin Deal is pastor. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Evening Star Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, February, 3, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the family.