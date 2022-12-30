Kenya Bussey Wanda Rinker Dec 30, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLUM BRANCH — Kenya Bussey, 52, of Plum Branch, SC, passed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. The family is at the home on Cunningham Road, Plum Branch, SC.Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Branch Plum Sc Botany Arrangement Most read stories Two die in McCormick County crash Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment 'Horrid waste' held back by 130-year-old dam puts Lake Greenwood at risk WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments Lander University Archives receives unusual donation Mathews Elementary School enjoyed Career Day Pinecrest Elementary School hosted Starbooks Day Karlie Hill YOM December Santa Paws raises monies for HSOG