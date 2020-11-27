Kenny Logan
Kenny Logan, 67 of 104 Park Terrace, Apt-A, husband of Loretta Mobley Logan passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late John Wesley Logan and the late Leona Pope Logan. He was a member of Enoree Zion Baptist Church in Ninety Six. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Loretta Mobley Logan; two sons, Korey Logan of Edgefield, SC and Kevin Logan of the home; one daughter, Waynetta Logan of Boiling Springs, SC; two brothers, Donell Logan of Ninety Six, SC and Wiley Melvin Logan of Denver, CO: six sisters, Violet Jean Logan, Louise Logan, and Linda Quarles all of Greenwood, Brenda Logan, Arleene — (Gary) Quarles, and Arlette Moore all of Ninety Six; seven grandchildren; two nephews, Mike Quarles and Brian Quarles; three nieces, Eden Logan, Jessica Quarles, and Kendrick Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Anderson Robinson. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.