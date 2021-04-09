Kenneth Robinson
NINETY SIX — Kenneth Robinson, 82, of 110 Julian Road, husband of Wilhelmenia Robinson, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Warren Robinson and the late Sallie Monroe Robinson. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a former member of the Mt. Pisgah Masonic Lodge#419. He is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 61 years, Wilhelmenia Robinson of the home; two daughters, Junapha (Antoine) Robinson Harris of Augusta, GA and Kimbrelyn Robinson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Gelena Motes of Columbia, SC, and Ruth Hardy of Washington, DC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be noon on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Evening Star Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Adrian Wideman.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.