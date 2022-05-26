ABBEVILLE — Kenneth W. Prince, 57, of Abbeville, husband of Crystal Sarkilahti Prince, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the MUSC Medical Center in Charleston, SC. He was born in Elberton, GA, to Mary Smith-Hilley and the late J. V. Mack Prince.
Kenneth was presently employed with Prysmian Cable for twelve years as a high voltage tester. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and garden. Kenneth loved his family and he will always hold a very special place in their hearts.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Prince.
Kenneth is survived by his mother of Calhoun Falls; wife of 5 years, Crystal; his family, Shane Ambrose (Cory) of Honea Path, SC, Jacob Barrett of Greenwood, SC, Samantha Barrett of Abbeville, SC, Richard Prince (LaJuan) and Will Lowe, all of Calhoun Falls, SC; Diane Prince Charping of Anderson, SC; and four grandchildren, Colten Dodgen, Camden Dodgen, Elena Ambrose and Eli Ambrose.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Calhoun Falls Church of God.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Kenneth, may be sent the Abbeville County Animal Shelter, 79 Old Calhoun Falls Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.