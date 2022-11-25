Kenneth Looper Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alvin Kenneth Looper, 79, widower of Nancy Looper, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Greenwood.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Funeral Home Crematory Alvin Kenneth Looper Nancy Looper Arrangement Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions