Kenneth Kline
NINETY SIX — Kenneth Wayne Kline, 88, of Ninety Six, husband of Janet Kline, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Indian Creek, IA, he was the son of the late Bill and Mildred Kline. Kenneth retired from Donnelly Corporation in Iowa. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where he loved attending the men’s prayer breakfast and working with the United Methodist Men doing mission projects, such as building handicap ramps for those in need.
He was twice married, first to the late Lois Kline and was preceded in death by his siblings: Merle Kline, Helen Kline, Lloyd Kline and Ronald Kline.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Larry Kline of St. Louis, MO; a daughter, Harla Anderson of Ninety Six; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his beloved dog, Harry; along with many friends who loved him dearly.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Valerie Mireb and Rev. Gerald Clinkscales officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service in the church parlor from 1-2 p.m.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 202 Lowell Street, Ninety Six.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.