Kenneth Joel Kirk

Kenneth Joel Kirk, 80, husband of Barbara Ingle Kirk, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home in Greenwood.

Born in Rockmart, GA, November 7, 1941, he was a son of the late Lawrence T. and Lillie Claire Brooks Kirk. Mr. Kirk was a graduate of Abbeville High School, Class of 1959, and retired from Monsanto with a 30-year perfect attendance record and 35 years of overall employment. He also served over seven years in the Army National Guard.

Mr. Kirk was a member and former Deacon of Hyde Park Baptist Church, and also served in previous churches as a Sunday School Teacher and RA Leader. He was a faithful blood donor and was recognized by the Greenwood Blood Connection for giving over 20 gallons of blood and platelets.

Surviving in addition to his cherished wife of 58 years are his daughter, Kathy Michael and husband Steve and his son, Kenneth Joel "Ken" Kirk, II and wife Tammy, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Carolyn Segal and husband Scott and Betty Hughes and husband Joe, all of Abbeville; grandchildren, Kasey (Savannah) Johnson, David Johnson and Michael Johnson, all of Greenwood, Heather (Maureen) Kirk and Amber Kirk, both of Simpsonville, Courtney Dennin and Ashley (Laura) Dennin, all of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Lucien Troy Dennin, Lydia Rose Dennin, Izabella Kirk and Wesley Avant.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of 141 Patrick Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kirk family.