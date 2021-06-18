Kenneth Gene Flowe
NINETY SIX — Kenneth Gene Flowe, 89, resident of Port Royal Drive, Ninety Six, SC, husband of Iris Reynolds Flowe, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home.
Born on June 22, 1931, in Cabarrus, NC, he was the son of the late John M. and Myrtle Garver Flowe. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean conflict and retired as CEO and President of Greenwood Music Company,
A member and past president of Greenwood Shrine Club, the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and the Eureka Masonic Lodge 47 A.F.M., he was a former president of the South Carolina Coin Operators Association and former board member of the Amusement and Music Operators of America. He also served in Sertoma Club and was a member of the Greenwood Moose Lodge #834.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Rick (Sharon) Flowe of Kannapolis, NC, and Randy (Rhonda) Flowe of Greenwood, SC; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Matt) Reese of Greenville, SC, Crosby Flowe of Union, SC, Anna Bryce (Cauley) Hobson of Charlotte, NC, Reynolds Flowe of Atlanta, GA, David (Katy) Flowe of Greenville, SC, Michael Flowe of Huntersville, NC, and Paul (Jordan) Flowe of Raleigh, NC; four great-grandchildren, Merritt Reese, Lander Reese, Mary Crosby Reese of Greenville and Ezra Flowe of Raleigh; a sister, Pat F. Hartung of Mooresville, NC; and two step-children, Dawn Minor of Saluda, SC and Billy (Tammy) Minor of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Johnny Flowe and Bill Flowe and two sisters, Helen F. Combs and Peg F. Shirley
He loved his family, the lake, listening to music and tinkering with anything mechanical.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Holman, Tammy Patrick, Tonya Coleman, Christy Parker, Deborah Morrow and various other caregivers for their support and care as well as Andrew Jackson, his loyal groundskeeper.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. in the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Monday evening.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Flowe family.