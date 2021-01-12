SPARTANBURG — Kenneth Edward Masters, 82, of Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 7, 1938 in Spartanburg, a son to the late John Edward and Delia Keller Masters. He was married to the late Alice Weathers Masters.
Mr. Masters was Plant Manager for S&S Manufacturing in Roebuck, SC. and retired from Hamricks Industries. His passion was fishing.
Mr. Masters is survived by a son, Tony Masters (Rebecca) of Statesboro, GA; daughters, Angela M. Durham and Kelly M. Bowyer (Dave), all of Boiling Springs; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 niece and 1 nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Larry Masters.
Graveside services will be held a later date.
