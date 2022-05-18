Kenneth Dwayne McDonald, 63, resident of Thornbrook Court, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.

Born August 11, 1958, in Freeport, NY, he was a son of the late Randall J. and Ernestine Bebe Guth McDonald. Kenneth was formally employed with Bi-Lo, and Burns Factory Supply in Morris Plains, NJ.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Surviving are his past wife and constant companion, Theresa Kelly McDonald; two daughters, Kelly (Chris Smith) McDonald of Ninety Six and Caitlin M. (Jordan) Marshall of Greenwood; two sons, Brian S. (Tayler Caulder) McDonald of Greenville and Connor J. McDonald of Ninety Six; a brother, Randall J. (Jill) McDonald of PA; a sister, Loretta M. (Keith) Blackwell of FL; two grandchildren, Graceyn Latham and Emmett Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Rosary and a memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home, with Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-4 Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous Early Bird Group Ken McDonald Memorial Po Box 49821 Greenwood, SC 29649-0014.