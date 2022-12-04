Kenneth Carroll Dec 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth David Carroll, 58, of 211 Watson Street, entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2022. Services will be announced by Percival Tompkins Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Report: Police seize 16 pounds of marijuana Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Teen shot, killed last Friday is identified Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Mother says Byrd abused her child Work-based learning facilitates excellent career preparation Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU Save our Sisters give back to community Countybank and Greenwood Capital pledge to United Way Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter - Day of Service on Veterans Day Lander, Self Regional celebrate grand opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center Luker presented with original minutes