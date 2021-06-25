Ms. Kenisha McDuffie, 43, of 1015 Central Ave., Greenwood, SC, passed on Monday June 21, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center. Born in Abbeville County on March 7,1978, she is the daughter of Cleophus Cobb, Jr. of Abbeville and the late Carolyn A. McDuffie. Kenisha was a member of Mother Zion FBH Church of Abbeville and a former member of Flat Rock AME Church of Abbeville.
She is survived by her sisters, Ieisha McDuffie of the home and Stacy Paul of Anderson, SC; a brother, Antonio McDuffie of Greenwood, SC; three nephews, Jo'Vareon Dixon, Amaurion McDuffie and Ni'Serious Fuller and one niece Ji'Neisha Dixon. Kenisha is also survived by other family members that loved her dearly.
Funeral service will be noon Monday, June 28, 2021 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. Please wear mask during service at the chapel. Public viewing will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.