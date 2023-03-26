Kendrick Payne Mar 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA — Kendrick Payne, 40, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, SC.The family is at the home of his mother, Annie Payne, 411 Freetown Road in Hodges, SC.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug charges after monthslong investigation Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Joanna man sentenced to decade in prison on drug, weapon charges Leather and Faith: Hundreds gather for Blessing of the Bikes, fellowship Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature Lander MAT student featured in solo exhibit Veteran Machine Tool Instructor reflects on industry trends Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years Jackson Lecture Series puts Black athletes in Olympics spotlight Matthew Bennett named new Ninety Six Head Football Coach