Kendrick Kardell Brown
EDGEFIELD — Kendrick Kardell “KB” Brown, 44, of 67 Bartley Road, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Born in Edgefield, he is the son of Carletha Brown and Loleithia Talbert Brown. He was a member of Lower Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, All Out Riders Motorcycle Club, and Dream Team Racing. He was employed with Cardinal Health for 22 years until his health declined.
He lives to cherish his memories, his father Carletha Brown of McCormick, SC, and his mother Loleithia Talbert Brown of Edgefield, SC; one daughter, Teona Hill of Aiken, SC,: two step-daughters,Shyniece Sanders of Greenwood and Shirlandra Griffin of Alabama; one son, Omarious Bryant of Greenwood; one sister, Ebony (Michael) Scott of Greenwood, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and are for immediate family only. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of his aunt, Doreitha Adams, 119 Callison Highway, McCormick, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc