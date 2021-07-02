Kenneth Lamar Slay, 49, of 106 Tryon Court, husband of Wendy Edwards Slay, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Johnny and Carolyn Elrod Slay. He was employed by CenturyLink. Ken enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three girls.
Ken is survived by his wife, Wendy, and daughters, Madison Slay, MacKenzie Slay and Kenadie Slay, all of the home; his parents; sisters, Debbie Haralson (Danny) and Tammie Davis; and his parents-in-law, Judy and Ray Edwards, all of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Mendicino, Brian Noffz, Cory Edwards, Jamie Allen, Scott Davis, Danny Harralson and Chris Major.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.