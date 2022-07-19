SUN CITY, AZ — Kelly White, 73, beloved father, husband and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. He was born on May 12, 1949 in Emmett Idaho to the late Melburn R. and Agnes C. White.
Kelly is survived by his wife Annette White; daughters Melanie White Cabiness (Flay) of Brunswick, GA, and Jennifer White Patterson (Robin) of Enoree, SC, as well as his three grandchildren, Kelsey Ann, Cab and Maggie Lee and his first wife and friend Brenda McIntosh Rogers.
After graduating high school, Kelly enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He then went on to get a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Savannah State College and then a Masters Degree in business from Clemson University.
His working career consisted of being a Mechanical Engineer and several Management positions in several companies, including Neptune/Schlumberger Measurement in Greenwood, SC.
His greatest joys were his family who he loved spending time with, traveling in his motorhome with his wife, and going on razor ride adventures with friends. He also loved his Clemson Tigers!
Kelly was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.
This loss was completely unexpected leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will be truly missed in so many ways.
