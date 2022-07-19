SUN CITY, AZ — Kelly White, 73, beloved father, husband and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. He was born on May 12, 1949 in Emmett Idaho to the late Melburn R. and Agnes C. White.

Kelly is survived by his wife Annette White; daughters Melanie White Cabiness (Flay) of Brunswick, GA, and Jennifer White Patterson (Robin) of Enoree, SC, as well as his three grandchildren, Kelsey Ann, Cab and Maggie Lee and his first wife and friend Brenda McIntosh Rogers.

