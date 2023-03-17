Kelly L. Gary Wanda Rinker Mar 17, 2023 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kelly L. Gary, 57, of Greenwood, wife of Kevin Gary, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Most read stories Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program Time Management Crucial for Lander Student Gary Lander Professor of History honored Volunteer receives award Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting