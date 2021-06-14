Keith McClain Ridgeway
Keith McClain Ridgeway, 59, of Greenwood, husband of Carol Sellars Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Barbara McClain Ridgeway and the late James Curtis Ridgeway. Keith was the former owner of Ridgeway Appraisal Associates and was a faithful volunteer for Highway 34 Fire Department. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his mother of Greenwood are his two sons, John “Keller” Ridgeway (Lauren McGonigle) of Belton and Curtis “Max” McClain Ridgeway of Greenwood; two sisters, Terri Ridgeway Latham (Mike) of Atlanta, GA and Jamie Ridgeway Woodard (Glenn) of Greenwood; four nephews, Jonathan Latham, Nicholas Latham, Dustin Latham and Austin Woodard; and a niece, Hannah Woodard.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Keith’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Keith Ridgeway Account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648, to Highway 34 Fire Department, 1211 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.