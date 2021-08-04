Jon Keith Elmblad, 78, of Chinquapin, husband of June A. Menchetti Elmblad, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home.
Born in Connecticut, he was a son of the late John Chester and Joanna Molloy Elmblad. Keith and June moved to Greenwood with Flexible Tubing in 1968, where he was employed for 13 years. Keith and June co-owned Elmblad's Hallmark for more than 40 years in the Greenwood, Seneca, and Spartanburg areas and he also owned and operated Elmblad's Books & Toys. He was a former member of the Rotary Club of Greenwood and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Keith is survived by his wife of the home; a niece, Deborah Grant; a nephew, Brian Elmblad; a great nephew, Christopher Norman; cousin, Arleen Whelan
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Kent Elmblad.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. JP Narichetti officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Greenwood Catholic Women's Club, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.