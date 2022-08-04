Keith Akins

Keith William Akins, 64, of Greenwood, went to sleep at home and awoke in Heaven in the early morning hours of August 2, 2022.
Born in Lincoln, NE, on September 20, 1957, he was the only son of John Wayne “Buddy” Akins and the late Lorabel Friday Akins. He attended the Jenny Ide School in Greenwood and took great pride in the work that he performed at the Burton Center, as well as, past job programs. Keith was a charter member of the Joyce Brown Sunday school class of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church. His teachers and friends in the Sonshine Mission Group at Callie Self were especially important to him.
Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and seeing that everyone’s yard and house was clean and in order. He was always ready to help out with any task when asked and sometimes even when he wasn’t. He also enjoyed sharing good food and fellowship with family and friends. In his later years he took pleasure in artistic ventures and treasure hunting at local resale shops.
Keith was always happy to meet a new friend and he enriched the lives of all who came to know his unique personality. His father and sisters were blessed to be a part of his journey on earth, but he often spoke of his mother since her passing and was ready to join her in Heaven. His family will always remember Keith’s infectious smile, his subtle sense of humor, and his tireless work ethic.
The family would like to thank each person who touched Keith’s life in a meaningful way. Special thanks to the exceptional love and care provided Keith from the nursing staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In addition to his father of the home, Keith is survived by sisters Kathleen White (Clint Woods), Janis Lindsey (Randy), Susan Fleeman (Danny), and Ronda Akins. He took great pride in his nieces, and nephews, Scott Buist, Amber Hewitt, Tiffany Mullinax, Kirby Hopkins, and Sawyer Akins, as well as, his great nieces and nephews, Rhett, Kinley, Clover, Konner, Scarlett, Noah, Cera, Jaxon, and Lorabelle.
A Celebration of Life lead by Andrew Mullinax will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, in the Chapel of Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service
