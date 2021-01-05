Keila Marshe Stinson
Keila Marshe Stinson, 42, of 1304 Henderson Avenue, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Atlanta, GA, she is the daughter of Jackie Carroll Stinson and the late Ricky Stinson. She was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother of the home; three sons, Jarion Little, Jayce Levelle Little, and Jameire Lamont Little, all of the home; two brothers, Ricky (Antionette) Stinson of Atlanta, GA, and Ricky Simmons of Decatur, GA; two grandchildren, Trinity and Justice, both of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday January 8, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Danny Webb. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.