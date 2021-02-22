Kathrine Victoria "KC" Coxe Culbertson, 62, resident of 210 Holly Drive, widow of Gary Lewis Culbertson, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 9, 1958, in Dillon, she was a daughter of the late Charles Coxe and Vivian Miller Evans. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Southside Café, The Dixie Drive In and Landmark Financial Services.
She is survived by two daughters, Shannon C. (Roger, Jr.) Collins of Anderson and Andrea C. (Shane) Harrison of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Katelynne Collins of Clemson and Elijah Harrison of Greenwood; three siblings and a brother-in-law.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will include Roger Collins, Jr., Shane Harrison and Elijah Harrison.
The family will be at the home in Glendale Heights and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Culbertson's family with arrangements.