CHAPPELLS — Wade Kayne Randall, 49, of 756 Highway 702, Chappells, husband of Jennifer Michelle Randall, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Marion Homer and Sandra Balchin Randall.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jennifer of the home and parents, Marion and Sandra of Ninety Six are his two daughters, Ashlei Randall Wood (Phillip) of Mt. Dora, FL, and Areil Randall Mathis of Ninety Six; brother, Matt Randall of Ninety Six; niece, Ryann Randall; and grandchildren, Brooklin Wood and Waylon Wood.
The family will have a memorial service at "The Doghouse", 756 Highway 702, Chappells, SC 29037, on Friday at 6 p.m,. with the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to Kayne's funeral expenses.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.