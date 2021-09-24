HODGES — Kaylia Ruth Thomas, 36, of Hodges, wife of Eric Devon Thomas, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Robert Eugene Broome and Cathy Robertson Broome. Kaylia was a dedicated cafeteria worker at Ware Shoals High School and loved taking care of her family and others. She was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents Thomas and Donna Clark; and a brother, Jamie Mars.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children: Diana Sexton, Breanna Rodgers, Malaki Thomas and Alyssa Thomas; a sister, Joy Nations of Greenwood; brothers: Marion Clark of Greenwood, Shane Broome of Chester and Chad Broome (Ashley) of Joanna; a special niece, Stephanie Nations of Greenwood; along with several family and friends that loved her dearly.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Mt Gallagher Baptist, Church with the Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating. Burial will following Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Honorary escort will be the Ware Shoals High School Food Service Department.
Pallbearers will be Shane Hart, Don Cooper, Myles Nelson, Anthony Nation, Ethan Moore and Tyler Hunter.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 pm.
The family is at the home.
Messages and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Kaylia's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.