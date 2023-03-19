Kaye Watkins Perrin, 71, wife of David T. Perrin, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Woodruff, April 12, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Watkins and Betty Deitz Ashley. Kaye was a 1968 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Life of Virginia. She was a member of Harris Baptist Church where she served as the head teller for the church and was the leader of the JOY Group.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Linda Williams, and husband, Rob, of Greenwood; and her son, Brian Perrin and wife, Tabitha, all of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Anna-Kaye Williams, Savannah Perrin and Mary Ella Perrin; two sisters, Lynn Bannister and husband, David, of Greenwood and Cathy Smith of Honea Path; one brother, David Watkins, and wife, Billie Jo, of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Nickles, Michael Ashley, Todd Lawrence, Brad Lawrence, Benji Ashley and Glenn Perrin.
Honorary escort will be members of the JOY Group of Harris Baptist Church.
The family is at the home in Idlewood and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 Center St., Greenwood, SC 29649.