Mrs. Kathy Michelle Bailey, 50, of 221 Chatham Drive, Greenwood, passed on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home. Born in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of William M. and Kathleen Martin Liddell of Abbeville. Kathy was the wife of Kareem J. Bailey. She was a member of Abbeville Church of Christ and Kathy worked at Sage Industries and as a beautician in her spare time.
She is survived by her parents; her husband, Kareem, of the home; two children, K'Miya S. Bailey and K'Davion J. Bailey of the home; two brothers, Dictrick Liddell of Anderson, SC, and Zachary Liddell of Pelzer, SC; her mother-in-law, Maggie J. Bailey of Pendergrass, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Johnny and Carrie Lou Martin and paternal grandparents, John T. and Effie Mae Liddell.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Jacob Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 252 Jacob Chapel Rd., Abbeville, SC. Public viewing will be Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit www.richiefuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.