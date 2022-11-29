Kathy Harvley Wanda Rinker Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathy Ann Corley Harvley, 57, of Highway 178 South, wife of Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Harvley, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Funeral Home Crematory Kathy Ann Corley Harvley Ronald Wayne Harvley Wife Arrangement Most read stories Mother says Byrd abused her child Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Search continues for missing man in Hodges Hunters Creek residents pack planning meeting Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions