NINETY SIX — Kathy Elizabeth Gary, 66, of 517 Cullum Road, Ninety Six, wife of Owens Gary, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Dewette Gable.

Surviving are her children, Stacy Hamby (Shane), Tara Bell, Jason Wheless (Blythe), Brandon Gary (Laurel) and Brad Willingham; brothers, Bo Gable and Preston Gable; sister, Connie Hlavenka; grandchildren, Levi Owens, Wyatt Owens, Cameron Hamby, Liam Wheless, Jake Edwards, Alayna Willingham, Jasmine Gary, Lily Edwards, Lucy Wheless and Mary Alice Wheless.

The family will have a private memorial. The family is at the home. Please make donations to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Anatomical Programs. Kathy Elizabeth Gary

