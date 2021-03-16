Kathy Crawford
NINETY SIX — Kathy Lynn Morris Crawford, 55, of 210 Draper Street, Ninety Six, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter to the late John Paul and Kathryn Louise Hames Morris. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and was a devoted caregiver to her parents and her brothers. Kathy was always happy, she loved to joke, laugh, and have fun. She also loved her dogs greatly.
Surviving are her daughter, Terri Crawford Lewis (Daniel) of Abbeville; brothers, Paul Morris and Donald Morris, both of Ninety Six; and a granddaughter, Kasi Lewis.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Harley Family Center.
Memorials may be made to Kathy Crawford funeral expenses c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Kathy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.