Kathy Bonvouloir
Kathy Bonvouloir, widow of Adrien St. Denis Bonvouloir, passed away peacefully in her Greenwood home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Bridgeport, CT, in October, 1940, Kathy was the daughter of the late William and Mary Curry. She was an educator and librarian for the State of CT vocational school system, before retiring to Greenwood SC in 1999 with her husband Adrien. Kathy was a fun-loving, outgoing and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her many friends. She was particularly devoted to helping those less fortunate through her involvement with the Greenwood Soup Kitchen. Kathy is survived by her brother Jack Curry and his wife Mary, her stepsons Jim and John Bonvouloir and his daughter Krista and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Adrien she was pre-deceased by her brother William Curry and sisters Marion Villiers and Margaret Peet.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Rd., in Greenwood, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Kathy to the Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC 29646.