WILMINGTON, NC — Kathryn Gayle Thomason Adels, affectionately known as "Kak," passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home in Wilmington, NC.

She was born on February 25, 1954, the only daughter of C.Y. Thomason Jr. and Gayle Hall Thomason. She was preceded in death by her father.

Kathryn received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1975 from Converse College, in Spartanburg, SC. She loved children and taught pre-school for many years, as well as contributed to her church through youth group programs and community outreach.

She is survived by her mother, Gayle Hall Thomason of Greenwood, SC; her three children, William Phillip Lovoy (Gina) of Morehead City, Nathalie Lovoy Lovell (Ian) and Elizabeth Anne Lovoy, both of Wilmington, her loving brothers C.Y. Thomason III, J. Wells Thomason, Thomas A. Thomason, and Richard H.Thomason; and husband, Mark A. Adels.

Other than her children, her pride and joy were her grandchildren; Nicholas Young Lovoy (14), Addison Gayle Lovell (10) and Fisher Banks Lovell (3). She was an extremely devoted, loving, and caring mother who found her greatest purpose in life was her family. All she ever wanted to be was a mother and grandmother; it was her gift to the world and her family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Edgewood Cemetery in Greenwood, SC.

The family would like to thank all who have reached out in love and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

