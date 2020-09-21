ABBEVILLE — Kathryn Hawthorne Wiley, 77, of Abbeville, wife of J.C. Wiley, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to the late Floyd and Clara Cheney Hawthorne.
A 1961 graduate of Abbeville High School, Kathryn was employed as a Mary Kay consultant for over 35 years. Kathryn's father, Floyd, established Noah's Ark, an antique furniture business, and she, along with her husband, J.C., assumed the operation in 1962; they semi-retired in 2016. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church. A gracious, southern lady, her soft-spoken demeanor attracted abundant relationships throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Drenios.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, J.C., of the home; a son, Chris Wiley (Lisa) of Greenwood; a daughter, Molly W. Roberts (Ron) of Abbeville; a brother, Donald Hawthorne, of Columbus, NC; a sister, Carol Bullard (Roger) of Wilson, NC; two grandchildren, Elisa Laughlin (Paul) and Heath Roberts (Casey); and three great-grandchildren, Gage, Kota and Logan.
Those wishing to view Kathryn and pay their respects may visit Harris Funeral Home Tuesday, September 22, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to sign the register book.
Funeral services to celebrate Kathryn's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Earl Hartley officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Kathryn, be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
