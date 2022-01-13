Kathleen Thompson Moore

Kathleen “Kat” Thompson Moore, 75, resident of Parkway, widow of Leon Moore, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home.

Born October 20, 1946, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Rev. James Gordon and Flossie McCuen Thompson. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Self Regional Healthcare.

Kat was a member of New Market Street Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Charlton (Mitzie) Moore and James (Stephanie) Moore, both of Greenwood; and five grandchildren, Lindsay Christoph, James Moore, Jr., Kaeli Atkinson, Desarae Moore, and Tabitha Moore.

She was predeceased by a sister, Lauvenia Reynolds; and two brothers, John Thompson and Charlton Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Paster Dee Gorman officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Mike Cain, Bill Cain, Larry Kellum, James Moore, Jr., Josh Di Bari, and Chad Teague.

The family is at their perspective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Saturday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety-Six Hwy, Greenwood, SC 29646.

