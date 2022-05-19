Katharine Collier Cleveland

Katharine Collier Cleveland, 88, resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Jack Wayne Cleveland, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Wesley Commons.

Born May 10, 1934, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Etoy Leopard Collier. She was a 1951 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Dr. Joe Logan’s Doctor office.

She was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Melanie and husband Bill Kittles, of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Brantlee and husband Taylor Esco of Greenwood; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Brooks Esco.

A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cleveland family.

Tags