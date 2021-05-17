Karen Holloway Auls
Mrs. Karen Ruth Holloway Auls, 76, of 101 Ashwood Street, entered in eternal rest on May 15, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 31, 1945 at New Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, NJ, to the late Thomas R. Holloway, Sr. and Vernola Polk Holloway. She attended Brewer High School (Class of 1963) and was employed with Parke-Davis and School District #50 (Southside Jr. High School).
Karen was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashleigh Eryn Cannon-Auls.
Surviving is her husband, William Auls of the home and her daughter, Kesha M. Auls, granddaughter, Alexandria N. Preston, great-grands, Carter A. Moody and Kallina J. Metze of Columbia, SC; a sister, Janice Hazel Holloway of Bloomfield, CT; a brother, Thomas R. Holloway, Jr. of Rowan County, NC; a niece, Nieda (Eric) Holloway-Stubbs of Montgomery County, MD; nephews, Tony B. (Queenie) Moses of Schenectady, NY and Kevin (Karen) Moses of Bloomfield, CT in addition to a host of grand nieces and nephews, close friends and family to mourn her passing.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church at noon. Visitation will start at 11:30 until noon. Reverend Deloris Henderson will officiate.
The family is at the home.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Auls Family.