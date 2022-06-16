ABBEVILLE — Karen Elaine Logan Bell, 71, former resident of 103 Hidden River Lane, passed away at Regency Pullman Assisted Living Facility on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George L. Bell, Jr. and son, George L. Bell, III.

Born in Fayetteville, NC, she was the daughter of the late John L. Logan and Virginia Strickland Logan.

Karen received an Associate Degree in Engineering Graphic Design from Piedmont Technical College. She was a homemaker and substitute teacher for the Abbeville school systems for many years. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was very active in her church community and enjoyed doing family genealogy. She enjoyed history and traveling to see her children. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Survivors include her daughter Janet Ann Bell of Washington State; son John Newton Bell of Abbeville, SC; four sisters Donna Logan of Abbeville, SC, Rosemary Crockett of Abbeville, SC, Deborah White of Williamsburg, VA, and Sandra Logan (Mike Burr) of Williamsburg, VA; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Friday, June 17th at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jacob officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prior to services.

Memorials in memory of Karen may be made to Friends of Hospice.

