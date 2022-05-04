Kadeem R. McGrier, 31, resident of 1522 Parkway, Apt H6, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC.

A son of Sandra Denise Wideman Little and David Mc Grier, he was a 2010 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Anderson University. He was employed in the Rock Hill area doing apartment maintenance.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother of the home, his father of Florida; his paternal grandmother, Shirley McGrier and great-grandmother, Mamie Lee Cullen, both of Greenwood; three sons, Kalyle McGrier of Rock Hill, Hunter McGrier of Maryland and Cambrin McGrier of Maryland; a daughter, Anora Young of Maryland; and a brother, Hakeem and wife Shequita McGrier of San Diego, CA.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

The family is at the home on Parkway and will receive friends immediately following the service.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. McGrier's family with arrangements.