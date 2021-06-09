Késhawn Admad Bland
Késhawn Admad Bland, 17, of 151 Valley Road, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Reginald T. Bland and Conyetta “Boo”(Lamar) Spearman-Seymore. He attended Greenwood High School, where he was an uprising senior. He was a member of Durham Temple C.M.E Church. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Josie Williams and Catherine Bland and one uncle, Antonio Spearman.
Those left to cherish his memories, his father Reginald T. Bland of Greenwood; his mother Conyetta Spearman-Seymore and two brothers, Montavious Williams and Justice Seymore, all of the home and one additional brother, Kazias Barksdale of Greenwood; one sister, Samiyah Bland of Greenwood; five aunts, Cheryl Whatley of Greenville, Dedria Bland and Felicia Bland, both of Greenwood, Zalika Burnside of Fountain Inn and Konyetta Spearman of Newberry, SC; one uncle, Anton Williams of Greenwood; four nephews; three nieces; his best friends, Mariah White, Natavious Price and Travis Turner, Jr.; a special friend, Kaprice Griffin of Greenwood; a god-brother, Xavier Wells and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Dunham Temple CME Church. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.