Jurlene Glover Mobley

Jurlene Evelyn Mobley, 75, daughter of the late Willie Mack and Gladys Portee Glover was born, January 23, 1947 in Marianna, FL. On February 25, 2022, God sent an angel to usher her into eternal rest at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont

She was a graduate of Riverside High School in Saluda, SC, and Allen University in Columbia, SC; where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science. After receiving her degree, Jurlene worked at Greenwood Methodist Home. Later on, she was employed with FL Aerospace for many years where she eventually retired. Jurlene was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church.

Leaving to cherish her memories; two daughters, Deanna Mobley of Irmo, SC; Weneeke Hurley of Greenwood SC; son Samuel (Tenai) Mobley, III of Mt. Holly, NC; five grandchildren; her siblings, Sylvester Glover and Mary Alice Glover, both of Saluda, SC, Dorothy (Donnie) Wallace, Columbia, SC, and Emily Patricia Sanders, Greenwood, SC; and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Friday, March 4, 2022 at Lockhart Baptist Church, conducted by Reverends Herman Jenkins and Charles Jackson, Sr. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Viewing will be Thursday at the funeral home from 2-6 p.m.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is assisting the family. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com

