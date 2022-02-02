ABBEVILLE — Samuel Edwin Holder Jr., 91, of Abbeville, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the McCormick Post Acute Nursing Home. He was born in Abbeville to the late Charlie S. Dansby and Iva Richey Dansby.
'Junior', as he was affectionately known, retired as a used car salesman. He enjoyed spending time at Hardee's and listening to country music. Sunday afternoons were spent with his sister, watching car racing on TV. Junior was one of the oldest members of Abbeville First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Holder and daughter-in-law, Dana Webb Holder.
Junior is survived by a daughter, Vickey Holder Ricketts (Tony); sister, Winona S. Dansby, all of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Jamie Ricketts (Amy), Stephanie Ricketts Treckman (Scott), Hannah Holder Ballard (B.J.), and Christopher Holder; six great-grandchildren, Lexie Treckman Quinn (Jordan), Katelynn Treckman, Bethany Ricketts, Rylee Ricketts, Cole Ballard and Luke Ballard.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. David Little officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Junior, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.