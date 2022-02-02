ABBEVILLE — Samuel Edwin Holder Jr., 91, of Abbeville, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the McCormick Post Acute Nursing Home. He was born in Abbeville to the late Charlie S. Dansby and Iva Richey Dansby.

'Junior', as he was affectionately known, retired as a used car salesman. He enjoyed spending time at Hardee's and listening to country music. Sunday afternoons were spent with his sister, watching car racing on TV. Junior was one of the oldest members of Abbeville First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Holder and daughter-in-law, Dana Webb Holder.

Junior is survived by a daughter, Vickey Holder Ricketts (Tony); sister, Winona S. Dansby, all of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Jamie Ricketts (Amy), Stephanie Ricketts Treckman (Scott), Hannah Holder Ballard (B.J.), and Christopher Holder; six great-grandchildren, Lexie Treckman Quinn (Jordan), Katelynn Treckman, Bethany Ricketts, Rylee Ricketts, Cole Ballard and Luke Ballard.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. David Little officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Junior, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.

