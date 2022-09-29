NINETY SIX — Frances June Griffin Butler, 87, of 3064 Fruit Hill Road, Ninety Six, wife of Walter Lee Butler, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Rufus O. Griffin and Fannie Mae Cromer Griffin. She was a member of Lakeside Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Tags