NINETY SIX — Julie Annette Medlock, 56, passed away January 3, 2022 at NHC of Clinton.

Julie was born March 11, 1965 to the late James Workman and Lois Horne Medlock. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church.

Julie was predeceased by two brothers James Gregory and Allison Kent Medlock. Surviving are two brothers Stan (Regina) Medlock and Ken (Jennifer) Medlock, both of Ninety Six, one niece Stephanie (Dustin) Boggs of Ninety Six, three nephews Stephen (Jacqueline) Medlock of Hampstead, NC, Seth (Isabella) Medlock of Ninety Six and Tyler Medlock of Greenwood, three great-nephews and four great-nieces.

The family will hold a memorial service Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, 820 Mt. Carmel Road, Troy, SC 29848, with Reverend Louie Murray and Myra Taylor officiating.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the memorial service.

