Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 6:13 pm
Julian Andre Daniels
SIMPSONVILLE — Julian Andre Daniels, 72, of 304 Riser Road, Waterloo, SC, husband of Nicola Gaye Daniels, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2023 at The Pearl at Five Forks Agape Care.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 graveside at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Daniels family.
