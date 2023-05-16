Julian Andre Daniels Wanda Rinker May 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Julian Andre Daniels Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIMPSONVILLE — Julian Andre Daniels, 72, of 304 Riser Road, Waterloo, SC, husband of Nicola Gaye Daniels, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2023 at The Pearl at Five Forks Agape Care.Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 graveside at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Daniels family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Coroner IDs victim in fiery Highway 254 wreck Former Lakelands law enforcement officer charged in Ware Shoals shooting death Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Greenwood man sentenced to 21 years in string of thefts Laurens County deputies respond to shooting Tennis benefits Burton Center Four recipients honored during Community Foundation Awards Gala Hospice Care welcomes new volunteers Grand opening and dedication of the Faulkenberry Family Care Homes Faculty members receive awards Lander’s College of Education honors graduates, academic award recipients GCCF awards The Period Project Lander faculty members named Professors of Affordable Learning