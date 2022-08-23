ABBEVILLE — Julia Smith Petty (New) passed peacefully in her sleep on August 18, 2022, at the age of 89.
Her professional career included Flexible Technologies of Abbeville, Sonoco Products of Hartsville and Dedicated Delivery Service in Abbeville. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church at the time of her death. She was constantly referred to as sweet, it was said by many that she was the sweetest person they had ever met, welcoming everyone in her home.
Julia was preceded in death by two children, Russell Albert New "Rusty" and Julie Ann New "Jules." She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edith S. Smith and Samuel D. Smith; and seven siblings, Sam, Harold, John, Margaret, Fleeda, Martin and Pete.
She is survived by her sister, Pat; her children, Thomas Allen New, Jr. (Kassandra), Alicia N. Arnold (Fred), Edith I. New (Ren'ee) and Kenneth D. New (Danette); grandchildren, Trey New, Brandon New, Gallagher New, Galleanna New, Galahad New, Haley Arnold Wightman, Drew Arnold, Jacob New, Dusty New, Doug New, Jen'e New; step-grandchildren, Nicole Matthews, Natalie Parker, Neely Hill, Ryan Wilson and Matthew Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren; and literally hundreds of nieces and nephews.
There will be two services. Her entombment will be in Hartsville on Friday, August 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Westview Memorial Park Cemetery, 2223 Kelleytown Road, Hartsville, SC 29550. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace UMC, 145 Grace Dr. Abbeville, SC 29620 or to a charity of one's choice.
The Directors of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family in Hartsville and Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the family in Abbeville.
