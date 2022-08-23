ABBEVILLE — Julia Smith Petty (New) passed peacefully in her sleep on August 18, 2022, at the age of 89.

Her professional career included Flexible Technologies of Abbeville, Sonoco Products of Hartsville and Dedicated Delivery Service in Abbeville. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church at the time of her death. She was constantly referred to as sweet, it was said by many that she was the sweetest person they had ever met, welcoming everyone in her home.