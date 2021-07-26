Julia Owens
Julia A. Trail Owens, 82, of 1609 Kateway, widow of Carl Junior Owens, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at her home.
Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Mason David and Letha Long Trail. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist church for over 47 years. Mrs. Owens loved working in her church and giving to others. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Carol Joiner (Eddie) of Abbeville, Doris Fugate of Greenwood, and David Owens (Teresa) of Ninety Six; two grandchildren that were reared in the home, David E. Owens and April Owens, both of Greenwood; sisters, Edna Hastings (Robert), Mary Holmes (Fred), Dot Walker (Jerry), Peggy Gaines, and Annie Ruth Trail; brother, John Trail; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Carl, she was preceded in death by a sister Betty Ann Trail; brothers, Curtis Trail, Ladson Trail, Johnny Trail, Jerry Trail and a grandson, Jeremy Lee.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Lakeview Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eric Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Owens, Hunter Owens, Justin Owens, Wayne Walker, Jerry Walker, and Walter Fuller,
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Owens’ life tribute page to view by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 50361, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Brittany Holcombe, 610 Old Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.