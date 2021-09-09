Julia M. Hill Holliday
MANNING — Mrs. Julia M. Hill Holliday, widow of Howard (Doc) Holliday, departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Matthews Nursing Home in St. Matthews, SC. She was born in Edgefield SC, to the late Bobby T. Hill and the late Julia A. Quarles Hill. She was a 1964 graduate of Brewer High School and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. After her marriage, she moved to Manning, SC. She was a life member of the NAACP and held positions of other civil organizations in Manning, SC. with her husband. She was a member of Mt. Zero Baptist Church in Manning, SC.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Fleming and Delaine Funeral Home and Chapel in Manning, SC. Online condolences may be sent to 800 East Scotch Cross Rd. Greenwood, S.C. 29646
Announcement courtesy of Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home.