Julia Frances Jennings Sheard

HODGES — Julia Frances Jennings Sheard, 92, of 101 Piney Grove Church Road, widow of Clyde Sheard, gained her angel wings on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Donalds, South Carolina she was the daughter of the late Washington Jennings and the late Alice Stucky Jennings. She was a member of Dunn Creek Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, and a Sorority Sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Elease Jennings.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Rev. Mark (Amleia) Sheard of Hodges; a sister, Ruth Jennings Thompson of Belton, SC; two grandchildren, Markus Sheard and Aurelia (Martevious) Dye; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dunn Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. James F. Davis III, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

