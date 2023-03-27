Julia Cappadona Walden Wanda Rinker Mar 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julia Cappadona Walden, 98, of Greenwood, widow of Carl Walden, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at NHC of Greenwood.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug charges after monthslong investigation Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Joanna man sentenced to decade in prison on drug, weapon charges Leather and Faith: Hundreds gather for Blessing of the Bikes, fellowship Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature Lander MAT student featured in solo exhibit Veteran Machine Tool Instructor reflects on industry trends Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years Jackson Lecture Series puts Black athletes in Olympics spotlight Matthew Bennett named new Ninety Six Head Football Coach